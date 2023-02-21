Hospitals seek solutions to offset financial ‘perfect storm’

(Editor’s note: Second in a two-part series on rising costs for health care systems.)

West Michigan health care leaders say they are looking at everything — from cutting programs to renegotiating with payers — to stay afloat financially.

Grand Rapids Business Journal recently highlighted the pressures facing local health care institutions — speaking with Corewell Health, Trinity Health West and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West).

Hospital leaders cited competitive labor and rising labor costs, overseas conflict, inflation’s effects on supplies from surgical gloves to needles to pharmaceuticals, and supply chain disruptions as some of the major issues for national and local health systems.

While these problems persist, hospitals need to keep providing care, forcing leadership to pivot on a dime to find solutions that are both timely and cost-effective.

As Kris Kurtz, UMH-West CFO, said, turning the “big, slow ship” that is health care takes time — which is one thing hospitals don’t have.

Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Corewell Health in West Mimchigan, said he is focused on finding ways to alleviate pressure on his employees while utilizing their time to the fullest extent. Right now, his eye is on technology.

“Technology absolutely should help make it easier for our folks to do the work they do,” Elmouchi said. “Some of it’s ready for prime time now, and other things we’re just piloting.”

Some of those uses Corewell is piloting include AI software to peruse CT scans for radiologists, effectively saving the radiologist time that can be used for other tasks while also being more thorough as it circumvents human error. Another pilot includes the use of AI to look at weak spots in Corewell’s supply chains and calculate solutions, taking that burden off human hands.

With these technological advancements, however, hospitals are seeing procedures that previously required inpatient treatment move to outpatient. As COVID-19 adjustments and new medical innovations change the way health care systems tackle implants and other more routine procedures, longer hospital stays are shortening to in-and-out procedures. And while this is better for patients, it may be harder on hospitals financially in the long run.

“We really learned during 2020 that there’s a lot of procedures that are being done in the hospital that really can be safely done in an outpatient setting,” Kurtz said. “So, we’re seeing a significant portion moving from the inpatient side of the hospital to an outpatient. Knee replacements, for instance, are being done in ambulatory surgery centers. We’ve been planning and trying to slowly transition certain procedures from inpatient to outpatient.”

And while this is a step forward in medical care, these procedures, although they save inpatient space, still require many of the same resources while generating significantly less revenue than inpatient ones.

“It’s the same nurse seeing you after recovery. It’s the same implant, same operating room,” Kurtz said.

As Trinity addressed in its open letter to the U. S. Congress earlier last month, Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements no longer meet hospitals’ needs as drug, labor and supply costs rise, pushing them to try and save money in other areas.

“You see in the media, a lot of people give the hospitals grief that we should be passing those costs on to the patients and we should be giving the patients discounts on that,” Kurtz said. “I can tell you most hospitals see their view as getting those discounted rates and using that to offset our known losses on Medicaid because Medicaid doesn’t come anywhere near close enough to pay what it costs to take care of those patients.

“There’s probably two camps on that, but I’m in the camp where I’m losing millions on Medicaid, so we’re going to put those funds back against those losses. It’s all a balancing act.”

To create balance, some local hospital systems are looking to cut back in the new year, heading back to the drawing board and seeing where negotiations could possibly land them a better deal or costs could be slashed without sacrificing quality.

“We want to be deliberate in what changes we make,” Kurtz said. “We’ve already started ratcheting back on some of our plans and what we’re spending in capital. We’re going back to our payers to see if we can get a little bit of relief from them on some of the inflation costs. We’re sitting down with all of our supply vendors to see if we can get a reduction in some of our supply costs.”

Kurtz said UMH-West also will be taking a close look at its programs this year — especially those that have duplicates in the West Michigan area — and possibly cutting those that are less fruitful “… if everybody has one, and maybe it’s one we don’t feel we do well.”

“I don’t see a lot of change in that area, but it’s something that needs to be looked at,” he said.

Elmouchi said he is anticipating a closer look at Corewell’s pharmaceutical suppliers this year in an attempt to offset rising costs in that area.

He said his aim is twofold — to ensure Corewell is getting the best contracts it can, and to make sure that prescribers are offering the best medications every time. He hopes this will lower costs both on the hospital and patient sides.

“I’m going to put my physician hat on and tell you that one of the challenges in U.S. health care is that a new drug that comes out that is 0.1% better than the old drug is 100% more expensive than the old drug,” he said. “That math doesn’t necessarily add up.

“So, making sure that we have transparency with all of our providers so they know is this drug really better for my patient and how much more will my patient have to pay for it? Because the copays for people can be astronomical and I’d much rather have a patient taking the drug that was 0.1% better if they can afford to get it than being prescribed the drug that’s 0.1% better and they don’t even get it because it costs too much.”

Elmouchi said he hopes Corewell’s expansion efforts won’t take much of a hit this year thanks to the foresight of his team.

“We tried to pre-buy as much of the supplies as we can, both to make sure we knew what our costs were, but also (because) the supply chain for construction supplies was tight,” he said. “With that said, there have been some projects that have been delayed or slowed down as a result, which is just natural, and some projects where expense has gone up where we’ve had to essentially pay more than we originally planned. I will tell you that overall, our capital budgets for investing in these things have remained very strong. But we absolutely foresee that if the economic headwinds continue, we might have to slow some of that expansion just by virtue of being able to afford it.”

Dr. Matt Biersack, president of Trinity Health Grand Rapids, said he is looking at collaborative efforts as a long-term solution, not just to current cost concerns but also to systemic issues like health disparity and inequality.

“I think the pandemic really taught us the value of collaboration,” Biersack said, “and hopefully the current environment will accelerate the conversation around how we address some of these issues. It’s kind of a perfect storm of a number of different external factors that need to be addressed. One system cannot address these in isolation. This has to be systemic change that occurs. We can’t do it on our own. And so, I think that the task is to collaborate and have conversations around how we can address these issues together.”

UMH-West’s Kurtz agrees.

“The difference with past years like 2008 when you’re dealing with a recession, those are temporary, right? You can make some quick changes just for a year or two and they might be painful, but they’re not long-term,” Kurtz said. “But what we’re going through right now, these are structural changes to health care. We’ve got to think differently, and we’ve got to design how we’re going to care for this population differently.”