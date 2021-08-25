Infusion Associates administers new Alzheimer’s treatment

Infusion Associates has completed its first Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) infusion for a patient at its Grandville location, making it the first organization in West Michigan to administer the new FDA-approved drug treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, on June 7 using the accelerated approval pathway. Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and other important mental functions that affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans.

Infusion Associates’ leading clinical team has been caring for patients with chronic illnesses through infusion and injection treatments for over 15 years.

“In our infusion centers, we witness the devastating effects neurological conditions can have on patients, as well as their families,” said Lindsey Savickas, chief operating officer at Infusion Associates. “We feel lucky to not only begin offering this new treatment but to also provide hope for the Alzheimer’s community that the disease may be decelerated.”

The new infusion treatment, developed by Biogen, is the first new Alzheimer’s treatment option in 18 years and slows cognitive decline by reducing amyloid beta plaque in the brain. Patients who are prescribed Aduhelm will receive it via monthly intravenous infusions.

The spouse of Infusion Associates’ first Aduhelm patient shared her excitement for her husband to begin receiving the new drug, “We’ve waited a long time for this treatment to be approved as another option for Edward’s journey with Alzheimer’s. We’re grateful to be among the first families to try Aduhelm and excited for the opportunity to slow the progression of the disease.”

To be referred to receive the Aduhelm infusion at any Infusion Associates location: