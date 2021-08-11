Infusion center recruits patients for COVID-19 research

Grand Rapids-based Infusion Associates began recruiting patients across Michigan for an international COVID-19 study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Alongside the international study team, Infusion Associate’s research team hopes to determine if giving anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin (hIVIG) to people early in their infection with COVID-19, before the body has had a chance to make its own antibodies, can help prevent negative effects from COVID-19 and to keep people out of the hospital.

Those who participate in this study will receive either the study drug or placebo given intravenously as a single dose in addition to receiving the usual treatment and care for COVID-19, according to local guidelines.

To get involved with the study, patients and referring health care providers should visit Infusion Associates’ COVID-19 research study page.

To ensure the safety of patients at its Grand Rapids infusion center, Infusion Associates will be performing the study in a portable research clinic that was added to the east side of the infusion center’s parking lot. The portable center is equipped with medical supplies and devices necessary to care for patients and will not be shared with the Grand Rapids infusion center.

“Conducting research toward safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 is absolutely critical,” said Katie May, director of research at Infusion Associates. “This study provides Infusion Associates with an exciting opportunity to help test a new treatment that could reduce the risk of more serious illness or death from COVID-19.”

To qualify for the study, patients will need to:

Have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past five days

Be 55 or older or 18 or older with a weakened immune system

Not be having symptoms or have had symptoms for five days or less

Not be currently hospitalized

Learn more or find out if you qualify for this study by contacting Mary Beth Readwin, clinical research nurse, at mary.readwin@infusionassociates.com or (616) 655-1909.