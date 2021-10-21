Infusion clinic breaks ground on Portage center

Infusion Associates (IA) broke ground Wednesday, Oct. 20, on a new Portage location, with an anticipated opening in April.

The groundbreaking of the new site at 1141 W. Centre Ave. marks the first of six IA locations planned across the state, leading to the creation of 60 jobs, the company said.

The 3,663-square-foot facility is contracted by veteran-owned Honor Construction and provides IA opportunities for future expansion of the building.

“After opening operations in Grand Rapids almost 20 years ago, we have expanded to Grandville, Traverse City and Grand Haven, Michigan over the past few years,” said Chuck Jett, CEO of Infusion Associates. “New IA sites are anticipated in East Lansing, Ann Arbor and several Detroit suburbs. Our goal is to serve the infusion needs of Michiganders across the entire state.”

Senior officials from IA and Honor Construction attended the event, including Jett and Brad Laackman, CEO of Honor Construction. Ambassadors of the Southwest Michigan Chamber of Commerce also were in attendance.

“As a long-term growth partner for Infusion Associates, we know the tremendous value they will bring to patients with chronic illness by serving the greater Kalamazoo area,” Laackman said. “The partnership we have created has vast potential, and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

IA will hire receptionists, pharmacy technicians, registered nurses, medical assistants, research nurses and nurse practitioners for the new location this coming spring.

Infusion Associates provides medically prescribed infusions for patients with chronic disease.