Infusion therapy practice opens Grand Haven office

Infusion Associates opened a new location to provide cost-effective infusions to patients on the lakeshore.

The new facility opened last week at 1600 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

The addition in Grand Haven is the company’s fifth location in the Midwest, providing complex IV medication that was once only available in the hospital setting.

“Chronic illnesses can make it impractical, sometimes impossible, to take medications orally,” said Chuck Jett, CEO of Infusion Associates. “We’re thrilled to bring outpatient infusion therapy to the West Michigan lakeshore community and partner with medical specialists to provide the treatments our patients need, closer to home.”

All Infusion Associates locations work with the patient’s medical specialist or primary care physician to provide medications for autoimmune disorders, asthma, osteoporosis, anemia, dehydration, neurologic conditions and more. Infusion treatment is monitored by a physician, advanced practice provider registered nurse and licensed pharmacist.

As a benefit to its referring providers, Infusion Associates specialists handle prior authorizations and insurance benefits verification to streamline the referral process and make certain there are no financial surprises for patients.

All patients can receive their treatments 365 days per year in a comfortable environment with access to pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physicians while on-site.

Infusion Associates plans to continue expanding its practice to new geographical areas in 2021.