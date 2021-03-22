Kent County Health Department identifies top health concerns

The Kent County Health Department completed its most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, identifying the community’s most pressing health concerns, according to its residents.

The top health concerns are access to health care, discrimination and racial inequity, economic security and mental health.

The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is conducted every three years in Kent County with funding support from the health department and local health care system partners: Mary Free Bed, Mercy Health, Metro Health, Pine Rest and Spectrum Health.

The information was collected throughout 2020. More than 3,000 people participated in the multifaceted health assessment, which includes the behavioral risk factor surveillance system, a community survey and community-led focus groups. KCHD also partnered with 50 community-based organizations in the assessment.

“The CHNA provides a detailed profile of multiple factors that influence population health,” said Maris Brummel, public health epidemiologist at the Kent County Health Department. “Now that this information has been compiled, we will begin the process of sharing the data and using this information in our work to promote a healthy community for all.”

The Kent County Health Department and other partners will utilize information from the CHNA to develop a detailed community health improvement plan to address the identified priorities through supporting or expanding existing community initiatives and developing new strategies.

