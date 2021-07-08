Kent County Health Department launches mobile vaccine unit for July

The Kent County Health Department is working with Seeds of Promise and Grand Rapids Proactive throughout July to make COVID-19 vaccines easily available to area residents.

Health department nursing staff will operate a mobile vaccine unit from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday in July (July 8, 15, 22 and 29). The mobile clinic will be in the parking lot of the Great Giant Supermarket at 1226 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids.

“The team at Seeds of Promise understands there are notable disparities in vaccination rates and hesitancy by the Black community,” said Ludie Weddle, chair of the Seeds of Promise Health and Wellness Impact Team. “We decided to take the vaccination process to the people in the community.”

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at these clinics.

“This collaboration allows us to more sharply focus our efforts where the disparities in vaccination rates are the greatest,” said Dr. Nirali Bora, Kent County Health Department medical director. “As we continue to move away from the mass vaccination approach, it is increasingly important to reach people where they are, and we anticipate that it will be these types of targeted approaches that help the community to continue to recover.”

Appointments are not required, and there is no charge for the vaccine. The health department continues to encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. More information on vaccine locations can be found at Vaccinate West Michigan’s website.