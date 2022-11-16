Leapfrog reveals top West Michigan hospitals, positive safety change over 10 years

The Leapfrog Group announced its latest hospital grades.

The national watchdog organization driven in Michigan by the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), recently released the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, giving Michiganders insight into local hospital safety.

Leapfrog is now in its 10th year of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the U.S. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital safety grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

In Michigan, 77 hospitals were graded. For fall 2022, 25 earned an “A,” 28 earned a “B,” 23 earned a “C,” and one hospital earned a “D.” There were no “F” grades recorded for Michigan during this marking period.

Michigan ranked 19th nationally for its combined grades, with 32.5% of its hospitals earning an “A” grade. This is a sharp drop for the state, which ranked 5th nationally according to Leapfrog this spring, with 50.6% of hospitals earning an “A” grade.

“On behalf of the EAM and our members, we congratulate all the hospitals scoring an ‘A’ for patient safety and thank those who participate in the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey, demonstrating a dedication to transparency,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “We also want to encourage Hurley Medical Center in Flint to keep their efforts going in improving patient safety. This is the first time since 2013 that the hospital has scored above a ‘D’ grade.”

Notable West Michigan hospital grades included a “B” grade for Grand Rapids’ Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, marking the fourth consecutive “B” grade for the hospital. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital also earned a “B.” Trinity Health Saint Mary’s earned a “B” grade as well, a drop from three consecutive “A” grades while University of Michigan Health-West, Trinity Health Muskegon and Holland Hospital all also earned a “B” grade.

In the rest of the state, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan in Ann Arbor continued its record of straight “A’s” since the start of the Hospital Safety Grade in 2012. It is the only one of 22 hospitals in the nation to do so.

Other notable Michigan “A” grade streaks include:

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw with nine in a row

Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron with nine in a row

McLaren Health Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant with nine in a row

Spectrum Health Big Rapids with eight in a row

Spectrum Health United in Greenville with 13 in a row

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital with 13 in a row

Trinity Health Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea with 14 in a row

UP Health System in Portage with nine in a row

These fall grades come amid some changes for the Michigan health care scene, most notably the Beaumont and Spectrum Health merger, renamed Corewell Health, a system with hospitals spread widely across the state.

“We are hoping the merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health will improve patient safety in the Metro Detroit area,” Jackson said. “There were zero ‘A’ hospitals in the Beaumont system and six in the Spectrum system. We urge the newly formed Corewell Health to focus efforts increasing patient safety in southeast Michigan to be at the same level as the ones on the west side of the state.”

Michigan’s fall hospital ratings compare well to the nation’s averages, representing a national trend toward greater hospital safety.

Now in its 10th year, the Leapfrog Group reported a significant improvement in hospital safety in the past decade, including a 25% decrease in incidents of falls and trauma and incidents of objects unintentionally left in a body after surgery.

“Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this past decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives. For a long time, the health care community tried to improve safety, but progress stalled. The big difference over this decade is that for the first time, we publicly reported each hospital’s record on patient safety, and that galvanized the kind of change we all hoped for. It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”