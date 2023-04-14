Major health systems dropping mask mandates in ‘momentous’ shift of pandemic policy

Several Michigan health systems are mostly dropping mask mandates that they imposed three years ago early in the pandemic, citing a dramatic decline in COVID-19 patients, vaccines and readily available treatments.

The health systems said in a joint announcement today that they are moving immediately or over the next week to make masks optional in their facilities. Some exceptions will include nursing facilities and transplant and oncology centers.

Each of the 12 health systems in today’s announcement will continue to offer face masks and hand sanitizer at entrances for patients, visitors and employees. Patients also can still request that their care providers wear a mask.

