Manufacturer launches medical cart locking system

A Grand Rapids-based medical storage company rolled out a new remote access lock system for medical carts.

InnerSpace, a Solaire Medical company, unveiled its new InterConnect lock system, which will enable medical professionals to access and manage the security of medical storage carts remotely.

When connected to Wi-Fi and the InnerSpace Smart Solutions cloud-based platform, InterConnect Lock Plus allows administrators to manage the security of their cart fleet from anywhere, a system designed to ensure medical carts are being accessed and maintained safely and securely.

“InterConnect provides health care administrators with more information and a more secure and efficient experience,” said Ben Barber, CEO of InnerSpace. “Paired with Smart Solutions, InterConnect Plus makes it easy to change security credentials and auto-lock times, as well as identify who has access to each cart. Being able to manage credentials with the stroke of a key saves time and provides added security at the cart level.”

The InterConnect lock system stores up to 9,800 individual users and administrator codes per fleet and features an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen designed for touch responsiveness, even when users are wearing gloves. The low-gloss, textured keypad is designed to be resistant to scratching and damage from cleaning.

“The need for this type of lock product has been around for a long time, but it’s been cost prohibitive,” Barber said. “In many cases, a Wi-Fi-enabled lock could be double the cost of a cart. That upfront cost priced past solutions out of the market. Our cloud-based subscription service offers a more affordable option that also saves administrators time managing cart fleet security.”

When connected to Wi-Fi, InterConnect Plus allows users to submit a request to team members to facilitate cart maintenance and restocking. InterConnect Plus also provides automatic alerts for low battery and lost network connectivity and a downloadable report tracking cart access, alerts and users.