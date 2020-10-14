Mary Free Bed CEO honored with leadership award

The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association recognized Kent Riddle, president and CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, with its National Leadership Excellence Award.

The award recognizes an individual who has exemplified outstanding service and made significant contributions to the field of medical rehabilitation. The announcement was made Thursday at AMPRA’s virtual Fall Educational Conference and Expo.

Riddle was introduced to Mary Free Bed in the summer of 2002 after his wife Susan sustained a serious brain injury in an auto crash. As he witnessed his wife “get her life back,” he was moved to leave a successful business career and devote himself to helping others receive the benefits of rehabilitation.

“There’s not a field of medicine that gives people their lives back like rehabilitation,” Riddle said. “I’m so grateful to this field, the association and those giving me this award.”

Riddle became Mary Free Bed CEO in 2011. Since then, the number of employees has increased by 145%. His leadership also resulted in the creation of new programs, the extension of services and, ultimately, an increase of 775% in the number of patients served by Mary Free Bed.

AMRPA is a national trade organization dedicated to the interests of inpatient rehabilitation and represents more than 650 freestanding rehabilitation hospitals and rehabilitation units of general hospitals.