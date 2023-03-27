Mary Free Bed seeks $30M in public funds for new pediatric facility

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital hopes to secure additional public funding to finance half the cost for a new $60 million pediatric facility in Grand Rapids.

After securing $13 million in public money last year through a $10 million earmark in the state budget for the present fiscal year, and $3 million in federal funding, Mary Free Bed has been talking to lawmakers who represent the region about additional support, CEO Kent Riddle told MiBiz.

Mary Free Bed wants to raise $30 million total from public sources and $30 million through private philanthropy to finance the project, which is a joint venture with Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Read the full story at MiBiz.