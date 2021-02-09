Mattawan nursing home named best in the U.S. for eighth year

Bronson Commons was named a Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year.

The national rating list for 2020-21 also recognized Bronson Commons as a high performer for both short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care.

“Safe, high-quality health care is more important now than ever before,” said Season Marinich, executive director of Bronson Commons. “I am so proud of our team. This recognition highlights our dedication to providing exceptional care to our patients, residents and families.”

Bronson Commons is an all-private room facility specializing in short-term nursing care and rehabilitation for adult patients following illness, injury or hospitalization.

Services include rehabilitation including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language therapy; central line care; dietetics; IV management; chronic disease management; wound care; hearing, podiatry, dental and optical.

Private insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, are accepted.

Bronson Commons also has a unit devoted to long-term care in a secure, home-like environment. It is situated on 35 acres at 23332 Red Arrow Hwy. in Mattawan.