MCC nursing graduates exceed national exam average

Muskegon Community College nursing graduates surpassed the national and state average first-time pass rates on the National Council Licensing Examination for registered nurses and practical nurses.

MCC graduates scored 100% on their 2020 NCLEX-PN exam and had a 93.7% first-time pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam.

The MCC nursing program awarded 66 associate degrees in nursing and 70 practical nurse diplomas in 2020.

The national NCLEX-PN first-time pass rate average is 83.09% and the NCLEX-RN average is 86.58%. In Michigan, the pass rate averages are 83.57% for the NCLEX-PN and 89.02% for the NCLEX-RN.

“MCC’s nursing faculty is very proud of the 2020 graduates and their success on the NCLEX-RN and the NCLEX-PN exams, especially during a very difficult year,” said Chris Patterson MSN, RN, CNE, director of MCC’s nursing and health programs.

“Even with a global pandemic and a switch to a virtual environment, our students’ pass rate on the exams was still above national and state averages. This accomplishment is made even more remarkable because we have a noncompetitive enrollment, unlike many schools in Michigan and the U.S. The MCC Nursing Program congratulates these students as they begin their nursing careers.”