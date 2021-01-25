MCC president named health system board chair

Muskegon Community College President Dale K. Nesbary began serving his two-year term as chair of the Trinity Health Michigan board of directors Jan. 1.

He was elected as chair of the Catholic health system position on Dec. 1. Nesbary served on the Trinity West Michigan region board from 2016-18 and joined the Michigan region board as its vice chair upon its formation in January 2019.

“It is a singular honor that my colleagues entrusted me to lead,” said Nesbary, Muskegon Community College’s president since 2009. “I thank Jim Woods for his skilled service as chair over the past two years and look forward to supporting CEO Rob Casalou and colleagues in moving Trinity Michigan forward during these challenging times.”

Trinity Health Michigan comprises of nine hospitals and numerous clinics, including St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Grand Rapids and Mercy Health Muskegon.

The health system operates on an annual budget of $3.9 billion, employs 23,000 and is the single largest Trinity region in the U.S., serving millions of patients annually.

“I am confident that Muskegon Community College will continue to benefit from our longstanding relationship with the Trinity system, along with our efforts in educating the next generation of allied health professionals,” Nesbary said.