Mental health practice opening in Grandville

Timber Creek Counseling West, a new mental health practice, will hold its grand opening Oct. 19 at 2976 Ivanrest Ave. SW Suite 215, Grandville.

Clinical director Dr. Mark Sanders will provide counseling services to adolescents, teens, emerging adults, adults and families. He specializes in working with college-aged individuals and the LGBTQ+ population. He joins the Timber Creek Counseling family, which also has a Chelsea location.

“Our goal in opening our practice in Grandville is to provide high quality, compassionate and evidence-based mental health care services to our community,” Sanders said.

The 550-square-foot office includes a waiting room, spacious counseling offices, telehealth capabilities and is ADA accessible.

Sanders is a licensed psychologist who completed his training at Wheaton College in Illinois. Throughout his career, he has worked in a variety of settings, including university counseling centers, nonprofit organizations and partial hospitalization programs.

He also previously worked as an outpatient therapist at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. In these roles, he provided counseling services with an emphasis on religious/spiritual concerns, LGBTQ+ populations, relational difficulties, trauma, depression, anxiety, multicultural issues and grief/loss.