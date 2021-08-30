Mercy Health announces new president

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s named Dr. Matt Biersack, M.D., as its new president.

Since the departure of former President Dr. Hyung Kim in March, Biersack has served in an expanded role as interim president in addition to chief medical officer, which he will continue to do until a permanent CMO is identified.

“Dr. Biersack is a trusted and collaborative leader, who has continuously risen to the occasion within the various leadership roles he has held,” said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. “ Over the last five months in his blended post, Dr. Biersack successfully led the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s team through the spring surge of COVID-19 and remained a visible and accessible expert that our leaders, colleagues, providers and community members look to for guidance.”

Since beginning his career as an internal medicine resident at Mercy Health in 2007, Biersack has served in various capacities as a full-time hospitalist, medical director for the hospitalist group, chief quality and patient safety officer and his most recent role as chief medical officer.

He serves on the executive planning teams for two major joint efforts in West Michigan: the development of a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in southwest Grand Rapids with Universal Health Services (UHS), and the formation of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, bringing together expertise from Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s and Mercy Health Muskegon.

Biersack earned his bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Wayne State University School of Medicine. He remains board certified in internal medicine and has received the professional achievement in Lean Healthcare designation.

“I’m honored to serve in the role as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s,” Biersack said. “I have a deep appreciation of the faith-based mission and values of this organization and hope to continue to lead it in a way that pays tribute to the founding Sisters of Mercy who began this ministry now 128 years ago.

“Working together with other Trinity Health Michigan hospital systems and medical groups, as well as our affiliated physician practices, we will continue to deliver on the promise of listening, partnering and making it easy for our patients. I’m so proud of all that we’ve accomplished and look forward to serving not just those who work and receive care here but our broader community.”