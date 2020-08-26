Mercy Health Muskegon earns center of excellence designation

Mercy Health Muskegon recently earned Stewardship Center of Excellence designation from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Hospitals receiving this designation have created stewardship programs led by infectious disease-trained physicians and pharmacists that advance science in antimicrobial resistance and have achieved standards aligned with evidence-based national guidelines, such as the IDSA-SHEA guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Core Elements.

Mercy Health Muskegon, a member of Trinity Health, was one of only four hospitals in Michigan and only 101 programs nationwide to have earned the designation since the program’s launch in 2017.

“Receiving this recognition is the formalization of the commitment to high-quality antimicrobial stewardship on behalf of our colleagues, medical staff and, in particular, our antimicrobial stewardship team,” said Justin Grill, chief medical officer for Mercy Health Muskegon. “This tremendous work has led to reduced rates of inappropriate antibiotic utilization, lower rates of antimicrobial-related acquired infections and has truly improved the quality of care and safety for our patients.”

Mercy Health Muskegon’s infectious disease team includes Antimicrobial Stewardship Program co-chair Todd Capron, PharmD, BCIDP; Hillary Roberson, PA-C; Deb Hoeker, RN; and co-chair/ASP program director Dani Pellegrini, M.D.

“As one of four hospitals in the state and the first institution to be recognized as an Antibiotic Stewardship Center of Excellence in West Michigan, we are proud to partner with IDSA as we continue to provide our community with high-quality, evidence-based care while combating antibiotic resistance, adverse drug events and hospital-acquired infections,” Pellegrini said.

Mercy Health Muskegon’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program began in 2016 and has made great strides to prevent antibiotic overuse, decrease antimicrobial resistance and improve patient safety/outcomes.

One of IDSA’s priorities is fighting antimicrobial resistance through research, education, training and policy initiatives. The core criteria for the center of excellence program emphasize an institution’s ability to implement stewardship protocols by integrating best practices to slow the emergence of resistance, optimize the treatment of infections, and reduce adverse events associated with antibiotic use and other challenging areas related to antimicrobial stewardship.