Mercy Health opens Norton Shores facility

Mercy Health opened a new 42,000-square-foot facility at 3570 Henry St., previously the location of the former Kmart, on the corner of Seminole Road in Norton Shores.

The new facility offers primary care, behavioral health, X-ray, lab services, lakeshore laser and aesthetics and rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapy. It also will include a pharmacy and urgent care, opening at a later date.

Mercy Health Norton Shores is designed for patient convenience, bringing several key health care services under one roof. It will consolidate three primary care practices in the area into a single location: Harborwood Family Medicine, Harbour Pointe and Norton Family Practice.

The new facility will house 19 primary care providers initially with up to 25 over time.

“Mercy Health is striving to make health care more accessible to our patients,” said Dr. Kristen Brown, president of Mercy Health Physician Partners. “This is an opportunity to bring together three of our established practices alongside diagnostic and specialty services so that patients can receive care in one, convenient location.”

Mercy Health Norton Shores is among Mercy Health’s newest outpatient centers. Similar facilities opened in North Muskegon and Hudsonville in 2018. Each of these facilities was designed with the patient in mind, through feedback contributed from patients and providers.

The new facility was designed by Lindhout Associates Architects, and EV Construction is the general contractor. The facility cost was approximately $19 million.