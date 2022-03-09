Mercy Health Saint Mary’s selects familiar face as CMO

The chief medical officer’s role at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s will be filled by someone with ties to the Grand Rapids hospital.

Dr. Brandon Francis will take over the position in mid-May. He will succeed Dr. Matt Biersack, who filled the CMO role on an interim basis after being announced as president of the hospital in August 2021.

Francis, who currently is executive medical director of physician performance at Sparrow Health System in Lansing, was a neurointensivist on the neuro critical care team for Saint Mary’s from 2016-19.

“With deep experience and credentials in public health, the military and behavioral health, Dr. Francis is not only an excellent clinician and physician, he is a leader who can help us advance our strategic initiatives to further strengthen services to patients and the communities we serve in West Michigan,” Biersack said. “We are looking forward to the experience he brings, which will help increase engagement with our colleagues and develop meaningful relationships that help drive positive change.”

At Sparrow, Francis facilitates the credentialing, privileging and peer review operations for the medical staff. Saint Mary’s said he has been recognized for reimagining the peer review process by partnering with medical staff and national legal experts to enhance physician and provider engagement, while also maintaining the highest levels of institutional integrity and minimizing institutional risk.

After completing his medical fellowship at Rush University in Chicago, Francis served as an active-duty member of the military with the U.S. Army Medical Corps as chief of consult-liaison psychiatry and assistant chief of inpatient psychiatry at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Georgia. He was deployed to support operations in Afghanistan.

Francis earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Philadelphia University and a Doctor of Medicine and master’s degree in public health from Saint Georges University. He is a member of the Royal Society of Public Health, the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the Neurocritical Care Society.

He has served on the Peer Review and Quality Committee and as Emergency Neurological Life Support course director at Saint Mary’s and currently is an assistant professor of neurology at Michigan State University.