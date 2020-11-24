Metro Health announces visitor restrictions

As the number of cases and positivity rates of COVID-19 climb, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health decided to further restrict visitors from the hospital and outpatient locations.

Metro Health said the revisions are intended to help prevent the spread of illness and protect patients, employees and the community.

Effective last week, no visitors are allowed in the hospital or off-site locations, including the emergency department, specialty clinics, outpatient tests, rehab and procedures.

Exceptions to the aforementioned sites include visitors for durable power of attorney and activities of daily living (ADL). ADL describes fundamental skills required to independently care for oneself such as eating, bathing and mobility. Anyone under 18 may be accompanied by one adult.

Labor and delivery patients may be accompanied by one adult. No doulas or midwives will be admitted in addition to the one adult.

The nursery will allow one adult visitor. No parents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed in the nursery.

Surgical and sedation patients are allowed one adult visitor during the procedure.

Additionally, all visitors will be screened and required to wear a mask or face covering to enter the hospitals and outpatient facilities.