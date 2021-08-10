Metro Health, Holland Hospital partner on stroke treatment

In partnership with Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, Holland Hospital will soon offer neurothrombectomy treatment along the lakeshore.

Neurothrombectomy is a procedure used to treat acute strokes and involves the surgical removal of a blood clot from a blood vessel.

“Stroke patients who needed this procedure in the past have been transferred to Grand Rapids-area hospitals,” said Melissa Spooner, emergency and urgent care services director and procedure planning team leader for Holland Hospital. “Minimizing the time to treatment is vital for stroke patients, so being able to do these procedures right here further strengthens our stroke treatment capabilities and is a significant benefit for the community.”

“With this partnership, we bring the expertise of Metro Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center to patients along the lakeshore,” said Dr. Augusto Elias, neurointerventional radiologist, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health. “When it comes to stroke, time is brain. Every second counts to limit the risk of brain damage or death.”

Over the past year, Holland Hospital and Metro Health experts have worked together to prepare to perform these procedures in the cath lab special procedures room at Holland Hospital. The planning process has touched on every aspect of care from facilities and equipment to treatment protocols and more.

“When a patient at Holland Hospital is determined to be a candidate for the procedure, Metro Health neurointerventionalists receive an alert and consult remotely with our ED staff,” Spooner said. “Upon confirmation, our team will begin preparations and be ready when the Metro Health specialists arrive on-site.”

It is anticipated approximately 10% of ischemic stroke patients (stroke caused by a blood vessel blockage) will be candidates for neurothrombectomy — or about 25 patients per year.

For more information about stroke or the neurothrombectomy procedure, visit Holland Hospital’s website or Metro Health’s website.