Metro Health opens first pediatric office

Hudsonville pediatric office 1 of 2

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health’s first office exclusively for pediatric care opened Monday in Hudsonville.

The new office, at 2917 Port Sheldon St., provides a family-friendly environment for every age and every stage of childhood, from infants to young adults. The office includes a welcoming floor plan with colorful graphics and child-sized doors for younger patients.

“This design has the same goal I have every time I meet with a patient, and that is to put children at ease and help them be comfortable talking about their health,” said Metro Health pediatrician, Dr. Caitlin Mlynarek.

She and fellow pediatrician, Dr. Kurt Meppelink, are moving to the new office from the nearby Metro Health Hudsonville office on 32nd Avenue. That office will continue to serve adult patients, while the new building is dedicated to pediatric care.

“As pediatricians, we want to help our patients develop positive relationships with medical caregivers,” Meppelink said. “This is important not just at their young age, but for healthy lifelong habits. Our new office supports our efforts to help every child be comfortable with a doctor visit, maybe even look forward to it.”

The new office also is designed for the convenience and peace of mind of parents with extended hours, walk-in visits and same-day appointments. Contactless check-ins and in-room checkouts add safety and efficiency, allowing families to visit with confidence.

This reassurance has become especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mlynarek said. She said parents still need to be sure their children keep up with the vaccinations, wellness exams and the regular medical care they need to be happy and healthy at every stage of life.

“We’re pleased that this new location supports our personal attention on each young patient,” Mlynarek said. “And I’m grateful that the families of this wonderful community entrust us with the care of their children.”