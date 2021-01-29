Metro Health opens new office, expands services and technology

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health’s newest outpatient office is now open, bringing more services, including heart and vascular specialists, to East Grand Rapids, Cascade and surrounding areas.

Metro Health Beltline, at 1310 East Beltline Ave. SE, replaces a smaller clinic on Cascade Road. All the providers from that office are relocating to the East Beltline site, and their phone numbers will not change.

The building’s design emphasizes a patient-centered concierge atmosphere. Nurse triage spaces provide convenient access for walk-in patients. The office is equipped with technology that allows self-rooming and self-checkout to reduce patient wait time and promote safety.

“As we enter a new world of health care delivery, this office is an example of Metro Health’s commitment to finding new and innovative ways to deliver quality care to our patients,” said Dr. Rakesh Pai, chief population health officer and president of the medical group.

The 30,500-square-foot office is Metro Health’s largest primary care site. It can accommodate up to 20 providers and 55 staff, caring for between 400 and 500 patients a day.

The office’s comprehensive services include family practice, sports medicine, internal medicine, behavioral health and diabetes education. Additionally, with adult and pediatric heart and vascular specialists, patients will have the choice of seeing their cardiologist at the main hospital or the East Beltline location. Heart and vascular services offered include chest x-rays, electrocardiograms, stress echocardiogram exercise or medication, graded exercise tests and continuous portable telemetry monitoring.

With two patient care levels, the building also includes on-site x-ray and laboratory services.

The office is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays with walk-in visits accepted. Call (616) 252-1500 or visit Metro Health’s website for more information.

“We’re all looking forward to maintaining a relationship with our existing patients in this new location where they will have convenient access to a wider range of services,” said Dr. Edwin Kornoelje, Metro Health Beltline site director. “At the same time, we look forward to adding new patients to the Metro Health family.”