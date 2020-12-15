Metro Health-UM Health adds to leadership team

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health announced Monica Taylor was promoted to chief operating officer of the Metro Health Medical Group for primary and specialty care, while Stacie Bommersbach was hired as vice president of quality and patient safety.

Taylor previously served as vice president of medical group operations, overseeing operations of all Metro Health clinics and neighborhood outpatient centers. In the new role, her immediate priority will be ensuring all Metro Health clinics are fully staffed to meet the needs of patients, said Dr. Rakesh Pai, president and chief population health officer of the Metro Health Medical Group.

“Monica has been a steady, and thoughtful leader and a large part of our success to date,” Pai said. “We can count on her leadership to ensure efficient care for our patients when they need it most.”

Bommersbach comes to Metro Health with a track record of leading initiatives for safety and quality, most recently as system vice president of quality, infection prevention and clinical safety at Beaumont Health. Prior to that, she held a series of progressively responsible roles, including chief quality officer at Ascension Michigan.

“Stacie has a passion for nursing and providing safe, quality care that exceeds the expectations of patients and families,” said Dr. Ronald Grifka, chief medical officer of Metro Health. “This is an ideal fit with our culture and strategic goals at Metro Health, where our focus is always on providing the medical excellence our patients deserve.”

A registered nurse with 20 years of experience in executive leadership, Bommersbach brings expertise in operations, quality and patient safety, risk management, infection prevention, employee engagement, business development, process improvement, emergency management and regulatory compliance.