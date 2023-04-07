Michigan health insurers keeping preventative care coverage despite Texas court ruling

Priority Health and several other health plans in Michigan intend to maintain full coverage for preventative care for now.

That’s despite a ruling by a federal judge in Texas last week that struck down provisions in the federal Affordable Care Act that required health insurers to cover preventative care at no out-of-pocket costs to consumers.

“Preventive services save lives, lower costs and help members live happier, healthier lives,” Priority Health CEO Praveen Thadani said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting our members at every stage of their health and wellness journey, and that includes helping our members stay healthy through coverage of preventive services, not only treating them when they are sick.”

As the case is appealed, the Grand Rapids-based Priority Health joined other health plans today in announcing that it will continue 100 percent coverage for care such as physical exams, immunizations and vaccines, prescriptions that are considered preventive, well-child, and prenatal visits.

