Michigan hospitals earn top marks for safety

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, and Michigan moved up in the rankings.

Michigan ranked 10th in the country for highest percentage of A-grade hospitals, improving from last fall’s ranking of 14th.

The independent grading system assigns A, B, C, D and F letter grades to general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. based on their ability to protect patients from avoidable errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Seventy-nine hospitals were graded in Michigan for the spring 2021 term. Michigan scored a record number of A-ranked hospitals with 35 facilities earning the top mark. Twenty-seven hospitals earned a B, 16 earned a C and one earned a D. There were no F-ranked hospitals.

“Recording a new state record for the amount of A hospitals is incredible news for patients and employers in the state,” said Bret Jackson, president of the Economic Alliance of Michigan. “Delivering a higher standard of patient safety means fewer medical mistakes are taking place and that leads to lower health care costs for everyone.”

Nationally, 27 hospitals have earned an A grade since the beginning of the safety grade in 2012. Two of those hospitals are in Michigan: DMC Huron Valley-Sinai in Commerce Township and Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan) in Ann Arbor.

Six West Michigan hospitals earned an A grade for spring 2021, and five others earned a B grade:

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids – A

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, Wyoming – A

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital – A

Spectrum Health United Hospital, Greenville – A

Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo – A

Bronson Battle Creek – A

Bronson Methodist Hospital – B

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids – B

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Grand Rapids – B

Holland Hospital – B

Mercy Health Muskegon – B

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“The Leapfrog Group commends all hospitals and health care workers in Michigan who saved patients throughout the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “As we move forward, we will never forget that the safety of the patient is the first priority.”