Michigan partners with Meijer on vaccine distribution

The state of Michigan chose Meijer Inc. as an initial pharmacy partner to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Meijer has 120 pharmacies throughout Michigan and more than 250 pharmacies throughout its six-state footprint. The retailer also announced a text-based registration process for those who want to register to receive the vaccine.

“Our stores and pharmacies have played a very important role in supporting their communities during this difficult time,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are proud to be chosen by the state of Michigan as a partner to help administer these critical vaccines, and we look forward to our expanded role in helping communities throughout the Midwest defeat this pandemic.”

With this announcement, the state of Michigan selected Meijer to directly receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. Meijer will administer the first doses at a limited number of stores in Wayne County to patients 65 and older beginning next week. Specific store locations have not yet been determined.

“The state of Michigan is proud to partner with Meijer to help distribute the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “One of the most important things all Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to you. Remember, it will take some time to distribute the vaccine to all Michiganders, so please be patient. And until we end the pandemic once and for all, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We will get through this together.”

As more doses become available, Meijer will expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to include more stores throughout the state. Those who wish to register for the vaccine simply need to text COVID to the number 75049, and they will receive a link to register.

Individuals also can visit clinic.meijer.com to register.