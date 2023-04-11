Michigan State spin-off to invest $20 million in cancer, heart disease screening technology

Niowave Inc., a 2005 spin-off from Michigan State University that makes parts for superconducting particle accelerators and radioactive isotopes for treating cancer, is investing $20 million into its Lansing operations.

The company plans to hire 35 as part of the expansion project, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Tuesday.

Niowave is one of a handful of companies across the globe that builds and operates superconductor electron linear accelerators, which are used to study rare isotope beams in nuclear physics and other advanced scientific applications.

The project is supported by a $500,000 taxpayer funded grant from the state of Michigan’s Jobs Ready Michigan Program.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.