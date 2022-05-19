New mental health facility opens in West Michigan

A local behavioral health provider recently opened a new facility in response to a growing demand for care.

Grand Rapids-based Sanford Behavioral Health on April 4 started to welcome patients to the new Sanford West Behavioral Health campus, at 15146 16th Ave. in Marne.

The 100,000-square foot facility is on 12 rural acres and serves as the first standalone residential eating disorder treatment center in Michigan.

The campus has a medical detox center and provides treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health issues.

“The need for addiction, eating disorder and mental health treatment in Michigan is dire,” said Rae Green, president and co-founder of Sanford Behavioral Health. “Data shows that Michiganders go untreated or leave the state just to find the support and treatment they need, due to the severe shortage of effective treatment providers. On top of that, state and federal medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened individuals’ mental health issues.”

Sanford West offers a full continuum of care, including individual, group and experiential therapy options, as well as in-person or telehealth appointments.

“We are proud that, even during a pandemic, we were able to secure robust community and insurance partnerships, attract talented medical and clinical providers and experience this kind of growth,” said David Green, co-founder and CEO of Sanford Behavioral Health. “Opening Sanford West Behavioral Health Campus is a giant step toward furthering our mission to raise the bar on mental health treatment in Michigan.”

Founded in 2015, Sanford Behavioral Health is a licensed and accredited treatment provider with five facilities in West Michigan.