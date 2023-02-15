New regional president is mending fences at Corewell Health East

The years leading up to Beaumont Health’s merger with Spectrum Health in February 2022 were rife with discontent for the Southfield-based health system.

Under CEO John Fox, the metro Detroit system faced continuous cost-cutting efforts that soured management’s relationship with staff, leading to an exodus of top physicians and more. Fox wanted to right-size the system’s budget as reimbursement shifted and waned, putting financial pressure on the system. The end goal was a transaction, one advantageous to Fox but also for Beaumont. However, three deals collapsed under the critical voices of staffers and the crush of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top management at Beaumont was ushered out in the merger with Spectrum, which created Corewell Health, and the new system looked to bring in a leader to mend relationships. Corewell hired Dr. Benjamin Schwartz as president of Corewell Health East, which includes Corewell’s hospitals in metro Detroit. The gynecological oncologist was a longtime administrator at New York’s largest health system, Northwell Health, where he most recently served as senior vice president and regional physician executive.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.