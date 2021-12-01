Nonprofit partnership offers health services for seniors

Samaritas partnered with a provider of in-home therapies to offer residents of its senior living campus convenient, on-site services.

Link Home Therapy (LHT) will provide physical, occupational and speech therapy for senior residents of Samaritas Senior Living at its new clinic at 2000 32nd St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“Our new Link therapy clinic is a great convenience for our Grand Rapids independent and assisted living residents who normally have to leave the Samaritas campus for speech, physical and occupational therapy services,” said Kim Thompson, Samaritas Senior Living COO.

“This enhancement is a real game-changer for our residents, because they can get to their appointments faster and more often. Plus, access to the clinic is covered under each person’s insurance, which may include a copay depending on their plan.”

LHT will manage the clinic, providing more accessible therapy options for Samaritas residents and helping seniors live and maintain a healthier and more active lifestyle with the convenience of staying at home.

Earlier this year, Samaritas partnered with LHT to explore the potential of enhanced care with onsite services for its residents.

LHT is a national provider of in-home physical, occupational and speech therapy services for seniors to help them regain prior function and return to a more enjoyable and healthier lifestyle.

Samaritas is a faith-based provider of senior living and health and human services with five senior communities throughout the state of Michigan.

More information is at linkhometherapy.com and samaritas.org.