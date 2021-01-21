Pediatric nurse launches trauma education program

A licensed family nurse practitioner in Grand Rapids, specializing in complex developmental trauma (CDT), launched Healing Connection, a trauma-informed resource for training and advocacy for childhood trauma-related education.

Bethany Hall is a certified affiliate trainer in trauma-competent care giving by Trauma Free World, a nonprofit organization that provides training all around the world to those dedicated to ending childhood trauma.

Through Healing Connection, Hall utilizes in-person and virtual training to teach the neuroscience of trauma, as well as conduct screenings, assessments and interventions, which can increase therapeutic and healing interactions for those working with children who have experienced CDT.

“As a veteran healthcare worker specialized in childhood trauma and a former pediatric nurse, I’ve learned so much about the underlying factors of childhood trauma, and how delicate these circumstances are in a child’s life,” Hall said. “I created Healing Connection as a way to train and educate those involved in a child’s life about CDT and how they, themselves, can become instrumental in helping children overcome trauma.”

Healing Connection supports children and adolescents who have experienced childhood trauma by raising community awareness and partnering with centers of worship, schools and families who are trauma-informed.

Healing Connection offers services to those who have an influential role in a child’s life, including parents and guardians, foster care providers, adoptive families, educators, social workers, daycare providers and more.

Industry experts at Healing Connection provide online or in-person support, parent coaching and focused training with audience specific curriculum. Additionally, Healing Connection offers community networking opportunities through consultations, conference presentations, speaking engagements and panel discussions.

“We are able to identify the needs of children suffering from trauma, including CDT, the most severe and detrimental form of trauma, caused during a child’s first three years of life,” Hall said. “Our extensive training and work experience are valuable resources for those who closely work with children suffering from CDT and may even have a mitigating effect on the long-term outcomes associated with chronic and acute trauma.”

Those interested can schedule an appointment by contacting Bethany Hall at 616-649-2705 or bethany@myhealingconnection.org.