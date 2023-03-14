Pediatric nurse tapped to lead health care staffing agency as CEO

DecentraCare LLC, a Grand Rapids-based gig-style health care staffing service, has tapped Chad Houseman to serve as its new CEO as the company positions for greater growth.

The move comes as founder Nathan Baar steps out of the role at DecentraCare, which provides gig-style clinical staffing services to clients ranging from long-term care facilities to laboratories and home health agencies. The company tailors the on-call, temporary workers based on clients’ needs, mobilizing nurses to provide relationship-based care.

“There’s a new age of health care staffing emerging where gig-style, flexible work will be embraced allowing for more creative staffing strategies to be deployed by organizations,” Baar said in a statement to the Business Journal. “Now is the time to change what has normally been a ‘set it and forget it’ staffing strategy. Bringing on a new CEO that is both directly in the clinical workforce as well as a visionary leader in this space was crucial for us as we continue to grow and develop our services.”

A Grand Valley State University graduate, Houseman serves as a registered nurse at Corewell Health, where he has worked for nine years. He currently works in the pediatric intensive care unit at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and formerly held the positions of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation pump specialist and nursing technician.

“The past three years have shown us that there is opportunity to innovate within the health care space, especially in regards to staffing,” he said. “Clinician burnout is more apparent than ever, making it difficult for health care organizations to retain and recruit staff. DecentraCare is uniquely positioned to offer creative staffing solutions for organizations to best serve their communities by reducing costs and leveraging our flexible workforce.”

Baar cited Houseman’s experience and vision as aligning with DecentraCare’s strategic growth model.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Chad into our organization to help lead, guide, and expand our impact within the Michigan market” Baar said.