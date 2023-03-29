Perrigo to pitch FDA in May on over-the-counter birth control pill

GRAND RAPIDS — Perrigo Co. plc is now scheduled to make a pitch in May to federal regulators who will decide whether to approve an over-the-counter daily birth control pill for the U.S. market.

The company said today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescheduled a joint meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee for May 9 and 10 to review an application seeking approval for the Opill daily oral contraceptive.

Last fall, the FDA delayed consideration of Perrigo’s over-the-counter Opill application to review additional information requested from the company.

If the FDA approves, Opill would become the first daily birth control pill available in the U.S. without a prescription. Perrigo would produce Opill as part of its Women’s Health division that the company seeks to build as a strategic growth pillar.

