Physical therapy center opens 20th location

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy (HJPT) recently expanded its footprint to Cedar Springs.

HJPT earlier this month opened its newest facility at 14111 White Creek Ave. NE, Suite J, in Cedar Springs, marking the company’s 20th West Michigan location.

The 2,500-square-foot clinic offers a variety of treatment specialties, including dry needling, concussion management, Graston Technique, headache and temporomandibular disorders (TMD) treatment, balance training and fall prevention, sports medicine, chronic pain, cardiopulmonary and vestibular rehabilitation, kinesiotaping and cupping.

Center Manager and Physical Therapist Alex Macken is a Cedar Springs resident with over seven years of therapy experience. Macken has treated patients suffering from musculoskeletal injuries across the spectrum and said he is passionate about using a customized, hands-on approach to help every patient achieve their full potential.

“I am so excited to have Hulst Jepsen be part of the Cedar Springs community,” Macken said. “My wife has been a teacher with Cedar Springs Public Schools for over 10 years, so for me to also be part of a community we both love couldn’t excite me more. I look forward to serving the Cedar Springs community for years to come.”

In addition to Macken, the clinic employs Patient Advocate Shawna Stapler and plans to add more staff as it grows.

HJPT has plans to open its 21st location in Zeeland on March 7 and a Grand Haven location later in the year.

More information is at hjphysicaltherapy.com.