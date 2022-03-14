Physical therapy group expands

A West Michigan physical therapy group opened another center in West Michigan.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy now is providing services at 26 N. State St., Suite 500, in Zeeland.

The Zeeland clinic offers a variety of treatments, including dry needling, blood flow restriction, concussion management, Graston Technique, balance training and fall prevention, sports medicine, overhead athlete, chronic pain and golf fitness.

Andrew Bult is the manager of the Zeeland clinic. He is a physical therapist who has treated patients at Hulst Jepsen’s Hudsonville clinic and a Lansing-based physical therapy company.

“I’m excited to bring the exceptional care of Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy to the residents of Zeeland,” he said. “Living here, my family knows just how remarkable the businesses and residents are. There are endless opportunities to get involved with events and collaborate with organizations that bring the community together.”

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy now has 21 locations in West Michigan.

