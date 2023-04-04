Physicians at Holland Hospital form JV to improve care for Medicare Advantage patients

HOLLAND — Doctors at Holland Hospital are taking a deeper dive into value-based care through a joint venture with a Texas company.

By partnering with Austin-based Agilon Health Inc., Holland PHO wants to further improve quality, efficiency, and satisfaction for elderly patients who receive care from doctors in the physician-hospital organization and are enrolled in Medicare Advantage health plans.

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) has similar ventures with medical organizations in 22 markets in 14 states across the U.S., including Answer Health LLC in Grand Rapids and United Physicians in the Detroit area. The Holland-based physician-hospital organization can tap into those other partnerships to identify the “greatest opportunities” to drive improvements and standardize workflows across Medicare Advantage insurance carriers, said Paul Clippinger, executive director at Holland PHO.

Read the full story at MiBiz.