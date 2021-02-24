Physiotherapy clinic opens Hudsonville office; launches rebrand

KinetaCare Physiotherapy announced it moved to Hudsonville in January 2021, along with an updated brand and website.

What once began as an outpatient physical therapy clinic in Colorado can now be found locally within Vision Financial Advisory Corp at 4675 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville with access to regional care for clients from Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis.

KinetaCare professionals offer other technologically advanced modalities such as Multi-Cervical Unit, Blood Flow Restriction training, Dry Needling or Intramuscular Stimulation, Class IV Cold Laser, Injury Prevention, Sports Maintenance and Home Exercise Program.

Additionally, co-owner Dr. Edo Zylstra, PT, DPT, offers consulting and mentorship to colleagues, as well as professional athlete sports maintenance, recovery, preventive care and rehabilitation.

KinetaCare — previously Sport and Spine Physical Therapy — was founded by Zylstra in 2005 in Brighton, Colorado, in a rural pain-specialized outpatient clinic setting to provide sustainable health care options to patients with little access to modern care practices.

The clinic grew and expanded, and then moved to Byron Center in 2014, and as of Jan. 1, relocated to Hudsonville, where it can serve clients from the surrounding larger metropolitan areas.

Zylstra has been a pioneer of dry needling techniques and education since 2006, has written and taught courses for physical therapy continuing education throughout the United States and Canada and other select countries, has presented at numerous physical therapy conferences, conducted and authored several dry needling research studies and currently serves as a Michigan delegate to the American Physical Therapy Association House of Delegates.