Pine Rest adds new academy, partners with area colleges

A mental health care facility added an expanded nursing program, which aims to address the health care worker shortage.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services recently announced its addition of Pine Rest Academy and signed partnerships with Grand Valley State University, Calvin University, Cornerstone University and Montcalm Community College to provide students for its nursing program.

The academy aims to provide local nurses to expand the facility’s staff, enabling Pine Rest to offer better care to patients, addressing the national nursing shortage and creating a pipeline of talent through financial support of up to $10,000 per semester, $40,000 total, for each student who qualifies.

“At Pine Rest, we believe that the best way to develop a knowledgeable and compassionate staff is to offer support and mentorship,” said Gretchen Johnson, chief nurse executive at Pine Rest. “The Pine Rest Academy will not only remove financial barriers for college students seeking a nursing degree, it will also provide hands-on behavioral health training and create a smoother path to employment. This model will ultimately make a big impact on patient care.”

Students interested in entering the Pine Rest Academy can join at any time after being accepted into a nursing program. Those who complete their nursing programs will maintain active employment at Pine Rest and commit to two years of employment in a full-time capacity (at least 30 hours) at Pine Rest after graduation.

Current Pine Rest employees seeking a nursing degree at one of the four participating schools will automatically receive tuition assistance.

This financial support is available for students who are enrolled in nursing programs at Grand Valley State University, Calvin University, Cornerstone University or Montcalm Community College, with potential for expansion to other colleges and universities.

“We are thrilled to build partnerships with so many local schools for the academy program, offering students both academic excellence and in-person experience in the behavioral health field,” said Bob Nykamp, vice president and COO of Pine Rest. “The impact that this program will have on our current and future patients, as well as our community, will be instrumental in meeting the growing need for mental health care in Michigan.”

Added Dr. Adejoke Ayoola, dean of Calvin University’s School of Health, “The pandemic has caused increased emotional vulnerability, and a lot of people are struggling with mental health, so we need more mental health nurses. This collaboration creates a pathway to help meet this need, while also providing an opportunity for our nursing students to gain invaluable experience and receive the financial resources that will help them pay for their education. I believe in collaboration. When we walk together, that’s when we are strong.”