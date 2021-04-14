Pine Rest appeals state’s proposal to deny 60 inpatient beds

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services filed an appeal with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ proposal denying the behavioral health care provider’s 2020 Certificate of Need application for 60 inpatient psychiatric beds.

Pine Rest was notified of the state’s tentative decision March 29.

In its appeal, Pine Rest petitioned the state to consistently apply maintained standards that govern the required elements of a CON application. The appeal alleges the competing application, which has received initial approval, did not include key required details, which in similar situations, has led the state to disqualify past applications from consideration.

In correspondence issued to Pine Rest clinicians and staff, President and CEO Dr. Mark Eastburg said, “We believe in the Certificate of Need process as a way to control health care costs and lay the groundwork for quality health care in Michigan. We are simply asking that the state-level CON process be followed consistently to ensure fairness and to have integrity.”

If the appeal is successful and the state approves its application, Pine Rest’s existing 40-bed Special Care Unit, temporarily licensed by the state for COVID-19 patients, would be permanently licensed for inpatient care.

Those beds — two-thirds of the licensed beds in question — would be available almost immediately without the need to build a new hospital.