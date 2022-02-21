Pine Rest expands footprint with new clinic

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services recently opened a new Psychological Consultation Center, nearly doubling the patient capacity of its original facility.

With the new center, at 6500 Byron Center Ave. SW, Suite 300, in Byron Center, Pine Rest intends to meet the increased demand for mental health care access in West Michigan.

The facility specializes in assessing the relationship between behavior and brain functioning, evaluating and diagnosing conditions including ADHD, autism and Alzheimer’s. A team of psychologists, neuropsychologists and psychiatrists will be housed at the new facility, offering assessments for patients ranging from children to older adults.

The original center on Pine Rest’s main campus at 300 68th St. SE served more than 4,800 patients and saw a 40% increase in demand for services in 2021, with individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 seeing the greatest need for mental health care.

“Unfortunately, the need has become so great that this expansion is simply to relieve the backlog of physician referrals and individuals seeking testing and assessments at the center,” said Mark Eastburg, president and CEO of Pine Rest. “This new facility doubles the center’s capacity and allows us to expand our clinical team, increasing access for patients from throughout the West Michigan region and beyond.”

Pine Rest said its methodology is much more accurate in diagnoses and recommendations than quick online assessments. Clinicians at the center use evidence-based tests and a comprehensive clinical history that typically includes an interview, discussion with family members, and a review of school and medical records to assess patient needs. The analysis aims to provide a well-rounded understanding of patient strengths and weaknesses to pursue best options for short- and long-term treatment.

“We have already doubled the number of clinicians on our team providing neuropsychological assessments,” said Bruce Retterrath, clinical director at the new center. “While this new location will primarily offer us the space and resources required to meet patient needs, it will also allow us to hire additional psychological experts across the full spectrum of services we provide.”

The Pine Rest Psychological Consultation Center is hiring for new positions, including psychometrists, fully licensed psychologists and fellowship-trained neuropsychologists.

More information is available here.