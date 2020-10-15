Pine Rest expands patient care in West Michigan

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is expanding services at existing outpatient clinics in Caledonia, Grandville and Hastings and is adding a new clinic in St. Joseph as the need for behavioral health services rises statewide.

The behavioral health provider recently completed construction of a new office space for its Caledonia clinic, located at 6505 Cherry Meadow Drive SE. The larger space will allow the clinic to increase its therapy and psychiatry services along with the addition of group therapy and educational classes, which will kick off as early as this fall.

“We are excited to expand our services in the Caledonia area to meet the needs of this growing community,” said Leslie Visser, regional director of outpatient and recovery services and Caledonia clinic manager. “The new clinic space features 24 clinician offices — a large increase from the six offices at our prior location — allowing us to offer many more services at the site. To fill this space, we are adding several new clinicians both as new hires and as transfers to the clinic from across Pine Rest’s outpatient network.”

Along with the Caledonia clinic expansion, Pine Rest is growing available services in the Hastings area by increasing the number of therapists and specialties in addition to adding psychiatry services at its Hastings clinic. It now has five clinicians and two physician’s assistants working at the site.

The expansion aims to increase access to care and address shortages in psychiatry services in the Hastings region.

Pine Rest’s southwest clinic in Grandville will be relocating to a larger site next door with an increased number of clinician offices in early 2021. The increase in size will allow the clinic to double in size by hiring over 20 clinicians over the next several months.

The Grandville clinic, which remains among the most-visited offices in Pine Rest’s outpatient network, will continue to serve the Grandville and southwest Grand Rapids communities.

Pine Rest also is increasing access to psychiatry services in southwest Michigan by opening a new Psychiatry Consultation Clinic in St. Joseph.

The new clinic, formed in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland, will perform medication management assessment and consultation, then refer individuals back to their primary care provider for ongoing maintenance once medications have been stabilized. Pine Rest anticipates the clinic will open for services in November.

“Based on data from the recent community health needs assessment, we know that mental health concerns are seen as one of the biggest health issues in our community,” said Dr. Lowell Hamel, chief operating officer of Spectrum Health Lakeland. “The newly established Psychiatry Consultation Clinic and our continued partnership with Pine Rest will provide a more coordinated approach to the diagnosis and treatment of patients with mental health conditions in southwest Michigan.”

The rising need for mental health care is not limited to southwest and West Michigan. Pine Rest anticipates increased demand for services across the state in the coming months.

“Pine Rest typically sees an increase in demand for services in fall months as families return from summer vacations, schools are back in session and outside activities begin to taper off,” said Dr. Scott Halstead, vice president of outpatient and recovery services at Pine Rest. “The additional challenges many have been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation lead us to expect an even larger need for treatment in communities across the state. Pine Rest has cared for those in need for over 100 years, and we want to be ready to continue this legacy of service.”

In a June 2020 report, Pine Rest researchers found that calls to suicide prevention hotlines across the United States have increased 47% during the COVID-19 pandemic with some hotlines experiencing as much as a 300% increase in call volume.

“We are concerned about the possibility of a mental health crisis,” Halstead said. “Our research indicates Michigan may experience anywhere from a 15% to 32% increase in suicides following the pandemic unless immediate action is taken to treat and prevent the depression, anxiety and other symptoms many are experiencing during this challenging time. It could not be a more important time for Pine Rest to make these efforts to expand access to vital behavioral health services.”