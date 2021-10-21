Priority Health addresses coverage for out-of-state workers, travelers

Priority Health is addressing the need for health care coverage for those who work remotely or often travel outside of Michigan.

Priority Health launched its new MyPriority Travel Plans, which will take effect Jan. 1, giving members out-of-state access to the in-network benefits when receiving covered services from any Cigna provider in the U.S.

Plans are available to individuals and families at bronze or silver metal levels to those who live in the MyPriority service area.

Those who select MyPriority’s Travel Plans will be able to access care outside of Michigan with the same benefits, deductibles, cost-sharing and out-of-pocket costs when using a Cigna provider.

“As we are slowly emerging from the pandemic, an increase in remote work has opened doors for many consumers when it comes to when and where they can travel, and we wanted to respond to this growing market need,” said Carrie Kincaid, vice president of individual markets at Priority Health. “Between our new travel plans and innovative virtual-first offerings, we are committed to meeting our members where they are and providing health coverage that meets their unique needs and lifestyles.”

To find an out-of-state Cigna provider, members can access Priority Health’s Find a Doctor tool.

Full coverage for preventive care and other benefits, including lower copays on prescriptions, discounted prices for gym memberships, global emergency assistance through Assist America and $0 limited virtual care services also are included in the travel plans.

“Our goal is for our members to be able to go about their lives and continue to have seamless access to high-quality and affordable health coverage,” Kincaid said. “We have one of the strongest networks in Michigan, and we are excited to continue partnering with Cigna to provide care to our members when they are traveling.”

Those interested can visit mypriority.com for more information.