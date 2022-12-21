Priority Health adds Sparrow Health System to network

A nonprofit health plan provider expanded its reach by adding a new health system under its umbrella.

Priority Health announced a new agreement that will expand its provider network, adding Lansing-based Sparrow Health System starting Jan. 1.

According to a statement by Priority Health, all Priority Health members will have in-network coverage at all Sparrow facilities and full access to the system’s 500 affiliated physicians, along with its statewide network of more than 36,000 providers.

Priority Health’s Medicare plans were previously in-network with Sparrow, but with the new agreement, all lines of business offered by Priority, such as group commercial, Medicaid and individual coverage, will be added.

“We are proud of the strong provider network Priority Health has always maintained,” said Mike Jasperson, senior vice president of Priority Health’s provider network and health plan operations. “This expanded network contract strengthens access even more for our members and employers in the Lansing area.”

This shift is another change for the Sparrow Health System this month, following the early December news that the health system will join University of Michigan Health. The two health care organizations are expected to finalize an agreement in the first half of 2023, pending final regulatory approvals and completion of the closing process.

Sparrow Health System operates more than 115 care sites, including six hospitals in Ionia, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton and Montcalm counties.

The agreement comes at the end of a strong year for Priority Health, including the launch of its new diabetes prevention program in February, the addition of PriorityGPS in July, a new partnership with rural health care provider Homeward, a collaboration with Kroger and the launch of Abridge, a new medical transcription app.