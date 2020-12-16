Priority Health announces $600K partnership with National Fitness Campaign

Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign launched a $600,000 statewide partnership to bring outdoor fitness courts to communities across Michigan.

The project was formed to fight obesity, improve quality of life and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.

Priority Health fitness courts will be constructed in easily accessible public spaces with the goal of building 15 more courts in the next 18 months. The National Fitness Campaign’s (NFC) award-winning initiative is now supporting more than 150 cities across the U.S., including Michigan cities Brownstown, Roseville, Garden City, Big Rapids and Saginaw. NFC launched the pilot program in Michigan when Priority Health assisted with funding a fitness court on the campus of Oakland University in 2019.

“This partnership with NFC couldn’t be more timely as we continue to look for innovative partnerships that help create more safe, equitable access to health and wellness for Michigan residents,” said Marti Lolli, chief marketing officer and SVP of consumer and government markets at Priority Health. “We believe that all people deserve the opportunity to live a healthy life, and we are proud to be Michigan’s first statewide sponsor to show our commitment to improving the health of our communities.”

NFC’s outdoor gym features a series of seven-minute workouts with the benefits of digital coaching on the free fitness court app, which delivers regular content to keep fitness training fun for adults of all ages and fitness levels. There also are opportunities for free fitness classes through an ambassador program featuring local trainers.

Beginning in January, municipalities, schools and other organizations may apply for grant funding to assist in building a fitness court, courtesy of Priority Health and the NFC. Grant recipients will receive tools, education and planning resources to build and sustain their own outdoor wellness culture.

“The National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome Priority Health as its state sponsor in Michigan,” said Mitch Menaged, founder of the NFC. “This program will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of fighting obesity and improving health outcomes as the network of fitness courts grows across the state. We look forward to working with Priority Health to make this campaign a great success.”

To learn more about completing a grant funding application, go to nationalfitnesscampaign.com.