Priority Health launches diabetes prevention pilot

Grand Rapids health plan provider Priority Health launched a preventive diabetes program for Medicaid members.

Priority Health last week announced the launch of its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) made possible by a grant from the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM). The program aims to help eligible Medicaid members with prediabetes to develop healthy habits to prevent the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

NKFM’s free, yearlong program will guide eligible beneficiaries through making gradual changes such as healthy eating, exercise and stress management. The pilot is open to 100 members and is expected to expand.

“37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. The good news is that, with proper management and lifestyle choices, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented,” said David Rzeszutko, senior medical director at Priority Health. “Through this grant with NKFM, we are allowing our members to take these steps.”

Those who enroll in the DPP will receive a wireless smart scale, access to a trained lifestyle coach, workshop materials, interactive lessons and an online community. Members also can earn rewards they can redeem for items, such as grocery store gift cards and a kitchen food scale, throughout the year.

“The NKFM is excited about the continued partnership with Priority Health and their support of the National Diabetes Prevention Program. Our collective and innovative thinking continue to expand this program to those who need it most,” said Adam Russell, senior program manager, NKFM.

More information is available at readysetprevent.org or by calling (800) 482-1455.