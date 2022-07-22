Priority Health launches PriorityGPS

A West Michigan health plan provider added a new product to help employees more easily access their health plan information.

Priority Health recently debuted a new product, PriorityGPS, which will offer one point of contact through which employees will have access to appointment scheduling, benefits and coverage guidance and various virtual care providers.

PriorityGPS will be delivered through a partnership with Accolade, a personalized health care service, and is available for self-funded (ASO), large employers.

“Priority Health always strives to bring new opportunities to employers wanting to meet the needs of their employees and their health goals,” said Megan Schmidt, senior vice president of employer solutions at Priority Health. “Partnering with Accolade to create PriorityGPS is a great example of that kind of valued collaboration. This new product was designed with convenience and accessibility in mind, both for employers and employees, while continuing to provide the same high-quality care Priority Health is known for.”

The new product is designed to alleviate the stress human resources professionals face as the go-between with employees and their benefits carriers by providing direct help for employees. PriorityGPS will allow employees to access their information on their own and will provide a high-touch, relational experience with a care support team available 24/7 through phone, web or mobile app.

“We are excited to collaborate with Priority Health to offer a unique solution in Michigan to meet the needs of employers throughout the state,” said Kristin Herrera, executive vice president and general manager for health plan and enterprise channel at Accolade. “Our partnership and innovative approach bring simplicity to a complex health care system. By proactively connecting and staying with members throughout their health journey, we deliver on affordability, improved outcomes and provide an exceptional member experience.”