Priority Health launches virtual-first coverage options

Priority Health announced the launch of MyPriority Telehealth PCP plans effective Jan. 1.

The new plans are designed for consumers who are seeking health coverage that is virtual first and are comfortable with online interactions with providers. Priority Health is now the first insurer in Michigan to offer this type of virtual-first product.

“There is no doubt that telehealth is here to stay. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a massive and sudden shift in the way health care is typically delivered, and many consumers used virtual care for the first time,” said Carrie Kincaid, vice president of individual markets at Priority Health. “With more and more people realizing that telehealth can be a safe and convenient option for certain types of care, we knew that now was the right time to launch this innovative plan option.”

Members who choose one of the MyPriority Telehealth PCP plans will have a doctor assigned as their primary care physician through Doctor on Demand and all visits will take place virtually. The member will need a referral from their doctor to seek care in a traditional office setting with a specialist, as needed. Emergency care does not have this same restriction.

The new Telehealth PCP plan options, while virtual first, still provide members with the same level of coverage as a traditional plan. Members who choose a Telehealth PCP plan will have full coverage for preventive care and also will have access to added benefits like reduced copays on prescription drugs, diabetes and chronic condition management, global emergency assistance through Assist America and discounted prices for gym memberships.

“This Telehealth PCP plan acts as a primary care doctor, urgent care, behavioral health, preventive health and chronic care provider all with the convenience of being able to seek care from the comfort and safety of home,” Kincaid said. “We listened to what consumers want, and we are excited to bring this new offering into the market.”

The new virtual plans are available to individuals and families who live in the MyPriority service area. Offered exclusively on Priority Health’s broad network, individuals can choose an affordable bronze- or silver-level plan.

For more information on Priority Health or MyPriority plan options, visit mypriority.com or call an enrollment specialist at (833) 412-1208.