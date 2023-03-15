Priority Health nearly tripled earnings in 2022, bucking industry trends

Priority Health nearly tripled earnings in 2022, although how that may affect upcoming rate proposals for next year is unclear for now.

The Grand Raids-based health plan recorded $209.9 million in net income for the year across all product lines. The results included $59.4 million in operating income on $6.21 billion in premium revenue from the sale of health policies. Investments that mostly came through dividends from subsidiaries generated $150.8 million.

By comparison, Priority Health recorded $76.4 million in net income for 2021 on $5.8 billion in revenue. The 2021 bottom line included $33.4 million in operating income and $43 million on investments.

